Greek current account gap widens in January as services surplus shrinks
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Market News
March 22, 2016 / 9:30 AM / a year ago

Greek current account gap widens in January as services surplus shrinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, March 22 (Reuters) - Greece's current account
deficit widened in January from the same month a year earlier
after weaker surpluses in the services balance and primary
income account, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.
    "The surplus of the services balance almost halved
year-on-year, declining by 218 million euros, as a result of
lower net transport receipts -- mainly sea transport receipts,"
the central bank said.
    The data showed the deficit reached 742 million euros
($831.4 million) from 281 million euros in January 2015. Tourism
revenues fell slightly to 161 million euros from 169 million in
the same month a year earlier.
    In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, the data showed, helped by higher tourism
revenues - its biggest foreign currency earner.
************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2016         2015
    January                      -0.742       -0281
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece


(1 US dollar = 0.8925 euro)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
