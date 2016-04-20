FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account gap shrinks in February, income account helps
April 20, 2016

Greek current account gap shrinks in February, income account helps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, April 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account
deficit shrank in February from the same month a year earlier,
helped by an improvement in the income account and a smaller
trade deficit, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.
    "The current account deficit dropped by 650 million euros
year-on-year in February," the central bank said.
    "The value of exports of goods and services fell 18.6
percent and the corresponding value of imports declined by 11.9
percent, so the deficit of the balance of goods and services
shrank by 88 million euros."
    The data showed the deficit reached 804 million euros 
($913.34 million) from 1.45 billion euros in February 2015.
Tourism revenues fell to 134 million euros from 143 million in
the same month a year earlier.
    In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its
biggest foreign currency earner.
*************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2016         2015
    January                      -0.742       -0.281
    February                     -0.804       -1.454
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece        

($1 = 0.8803 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

