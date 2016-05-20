FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account gap shrinks in March on lower trade deficit
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Greek current account gap shrinks in March on lower trade deficit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 20 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit
shrank in March from the same month a year earlier, helped by a
lower trade gap and a stronger income account surplus, the Bank
of Greece said on Friday.
    "The deficit of the balance of goods decreased by 438
million year-on-year, mainly on account of the lower net oil
import bill, while net payments for purchases of ships
increased," the central bank said.
    The data showed the deficit reached 708 million euros 
($793.67 million) from 1.48 billion euros in March 2015. Tourism
revenues rose to 221 million euros from 204 million in the same
month a year earlier.
    In 2015 as a whole, Greece posted a current account deficit
of 7.5 million euros, helped by higher tourism revenues - its
biggest foreign currency earner.
*************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)       2016         2015
    January                      -0.742       -0.281
    February                     -0.804       -1.454
    March                        -0.708       -1.479
    ------------------------------------------------
    source: Bank of Greece


($1 = 0.8921 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
