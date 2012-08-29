FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek coalition partner says austerity cuts not yet agreed
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

Greek coalition partner says austerity cuts not yet agreed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Greek political leaders have not yet found agreement on a package of austerity cuts for the next two years, a junior partner in Prime Minister Antonis Samaras’s coalition said after the leaders huddled together on Wednesday to discuss the plan.

Fotis Kouvelis, leader of the Democratic Left party, said he rejected plans for across-the-board cuts to wages and pensions and that low-income earners must be protected. Talks to find agreement were continuing, he said.

Greece’s finance minister late on Tuesday said the government had readied a package of nearly 12 billion euros worth of cuts required under the country’s latest bailout to be presented to the political leaders.

