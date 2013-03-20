FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says received interest in units of Cypriot lenders
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 5 years ago

Greece says received interest in units of Cypriot lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 20 (Reuters) - Greek lenders have expressed interest in taking over the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders, Greece’s Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

His comments confirm a Reuters report on Tuesday that said at least two of Greece’s biggest lenders had shown interest in acquiring the local units of the three Cypriot banks present in Greece - Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus Popular Bank (CPB) and Hellenic Bank

Stournaras also said Greece was “shielded” from any fallout from the crisis in Cyprus, which is tottering close to bankruptcy after rejecting a proposed levy on bank deposits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.