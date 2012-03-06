FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece denies planning to delay bond swap deadline
March 6, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

Greece denies planning to delay bond swap deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greece has no plans to extend the March 8 deadline on its bond swap offer to private creditors, Greek officials said on Tuesday, dismissing market rumours that the cutoff date may be put back to increase participation in the offer.

“We deny the rumours on extending the deadline for the bond swap,” a finance ministry official told Reuters. He said Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos’ comments to Reuters on Monday, when he said that there would be no extension of the deadline, remained valid.

Debt agency head Petros Christodoulou also denied that the date was being pushed back.

“I confirm that the deadline is March 8,” he told Reuters.

