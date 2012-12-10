FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece received 26.5 bln euros in buyback bids by end-Friday -official
December 10, 2012 / 11:27 AM / in 5 years

Greece received 26.5 bln euros in buyback bids by end-Friday -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Greece received a total of 26.5 billion euros ($34.3 billion) in offers for its debt buyback at the close of business on Dec. 7, a senior euro zone official told Reuters on Monday.

The official said the price was 33.4 percent.

Greece has extended its offer to buy back debt until Tuesday, seeking more bids from bondholders after falling just short of a target to retire bonds worth 30 billion euros at a cost of just 10 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7735 euros) (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

