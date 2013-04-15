FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece to seek "drastic debt cut" after primary budget surplus-finmin
April 15, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

Greece to seek "drastic debt cut" after primary budget surplus-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 15 (Reuters) - Greece aims to seek a drastic debt cut from its euro zone partners if it manages to beat its fiscal targets for this year, the country’s finance minister Yannis Stournaras told a conference on Monday.

“Our aim is to achieve a primary budget surplus from this year... to ask for a drastic debt cut,” Stournaras said.

Greece’s creditors have already pledged in a deal in December to give Greece further debt relief, on condition that it meets its fiscal target of a balanced primary budget balance this year.

