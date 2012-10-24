FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece seeking to cut debt by lowering coupon, extending maturity
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Greece seeking to cut debt by lowering coupon, extending maturity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Greece is seeking to cut its debt mountain by reducing the interest and extending the maturities of its bailout loans, the country’s finance minister Yannis Stournaras said on Wednesday.

“A debt haircut happens in two ways,” Stournaras told lawmakers. “The first is to lower the nominal value. If you do that unilaterally, nobody will ever lend you money again,” he said.

“The second way, which produces exactly the same result in terms of net present value, is to lower the interest and extend the repayment schedule,” he said. “That is what we are asking for today.” (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.