FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to seek to stretch maturity of rescue loans to up to 50 years -source
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Greece to seek to stretch maturity of rescue loans to up to 50 years -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greece will formally propose stretching the maturity of its international rescue loans to up to 50 years as part of measures to make its debt sustainable, a senior Greek finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Greece will also propose lowering the interest rate on the rescue loans it has received bilaterally from euro zone countries, or alternatively switching them to fixed-rate from floating-rate, the official told Reuters. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas,; Writing by Harry Papachristou, Editing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.