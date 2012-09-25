FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says ECB debt rollover among options to plug financing gap
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2012 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

Greece says ECB debt rollover among options to plug financing gap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Greece may seek a rollover of its ECB-held bonds or try to raise additional short-term debt to plug a possible financing gap in the coming years, a deputy finance minister said in a document released on Tuesday.

Greece’s conservative-led government has already admitted that the country is off-track in meeting the terms of its bailout, and EU officials have speculated that the nation might need a second debt restructuring to get back on track.

If Greece’s budget gap or privatisation revenues fall short of the targets set out in its second bailout, the country might face a financing gap, deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras said in a written response to a lawmaker dated Sept. 19. He did not specify how big that gap might be.

One solution to cover the gap might be to extend the maturities of Greek debt held by the ECB, Staikouras said.

“With a view to covering the financing gap, and given that the eurosystem is holding 28 billion euros of Greek bonds maturing in 2013-2016, the possibility of rolling over the maturities will be examined,” Staikouras said.

The ECB has so far strictly refused to face any losses on the bonds it has purchased over past years to prop up Greek debt.

Any possible extension of the bonds held by the ECB would be done “within the framework and legal restrictions of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty,” Staikouras added.

He also said that Greece might have to raise more money from debt markets in 2015 and 2016 than the 10.6 billion euros foreseen in its bailout agreement earlier this year.

Mired in its fifth year of recession, Greece is in talks with its lenders for more austerity measures to cut its deficit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.