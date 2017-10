VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lenders Kommunalkredit Austria and KA Finanz will contribute a combined 455 million euros ($597 million) in bonds to Greece’s debt restructuring, the chief executive of both banks, Alois Steinbichler, said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Chopra)