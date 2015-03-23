FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Helicopters rejects bribery allegations in Greek NH-90 deal
March 23, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus Helicopters rejects bribery allegations in Greek NH-90 deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters on Monday rejected a German media report that the defence company had bribed Greek officials to buy several of its NH-90 helicopters.

“These allegations are groundless and damage the reputation of Airbus Helicopters,” the company said in a statement.

German newspaper Bild had reported that Airbus’ helicopter unit was alleged to have paid 41 million euros in bribes to Greek officials to sell 20 NH-90 helicopters. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Stephen Brown)

