Airbus Helicopters rejects bribery allegations in Greek NH-90 deal

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters on Monday rejected a German media report that the defence company had bribed Greek officials to buy several of its NH-90 helicopters.

“These allegations are groundless and damage the reputation of Airbus Helicopters,” the company said in a statement.

German newspaper Bild had reported that Airbus’ helicopter unit was alleged to have paid 41 million euros in bribes to Greek officials to sell 20 NH-90 helicopters. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Stephen Brown)