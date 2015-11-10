FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deflation eases in Oct., prices drop for 32nd straight month
November 10, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek deflation eases in Oct., prices drop for 32nd straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Greece's EU-harmonised deflation
rate slowed in October as consumer prices fell by 0.1 percent
compared to a 0.8 percent drop in September, data from the
country's statistics service showed on Tuesday.
    The headline consumer price index fell 0.9 percent
year-on-year in October, with the annual pace of deflation
decelerating from the previous month. It was the 32nd
consecutive monthly fall in prices.
    Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.4 percent in
2014 compared to a year earlier. The Greek government has
projected deflation will average 0.5 percent this year, while
prices will rise 1.3 percent in 2016.
    For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last two and a half years as wage
and pension cuts and a protracted recession took a heavy toll on
Greek households' income.
    Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
    Annual inflation in the euro zone turned negative in
September due to sharply lower energy prices, maintaining
pressure on the European Central Bank to increase its asset
purchases to boost prices. 
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES    OCT   SEPT  AUGUST  JULY  JUNE   MAY   APRIL
CPI y/y        -0.9  -1.7  -1.5    -2.2  -2.2   -2.1  -2.1
EU-harmonised  -0.1  -0.8  -0.4    -1.3  -1.1   -1.4  -1.8
----------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

