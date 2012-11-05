FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

Russian, Azeri firms bid for Greek Depa-sources

Sophie Sassard

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom and Sintez and Azerbaijan’s state-owned SOCAR were the main bidders for Greek gas company Depa on Monday in a deal that could help the near-bankrupt country raise up to 1 billion euros, three people familiar with the situation said.

Monday was the deadline for offers in the sale of all of Depa by the Greek government, which owns a 65 percent stake, and Hellenic Petroleum, which holds the remainder.

Greece is hoping to reach a deal in the first quarter of next year, the people said.

