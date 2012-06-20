FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek natural gas firm DEPA has funds to pay for deliveries-source
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

Greek natural gas firm DEPA has funds to pay for deliveries-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s natural gas firm DEPA has secured 100 million euros ($126.8 million) in bank loans to pay for deliveries until the end of August, a company official said on Wednesday.

“The money was cashed in earlier today. It gives us a breather to pay for July and August deliveries,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The loans was made by the Loans and Consignment Fund, a small state-owned lender. DEPA’s main natural gas provider is Russia’s Gazprom ($1 = 0.7889 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

