FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sintez makes 1-2 bn euro bid for Greek gas utility -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 9, 2013 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Sintez makes 1-2 bn euro bid for Greek gas utility -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Sintez has submitted a bid of between 1 billion and 2 billion euros for the Greek state’s 65 percent stake in the gas distribution company DEPA, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview released on Saturday.

Sintez is one of the five contenders for DEPA, which Greece wants to sell as part of a privatisation programme agreed with its international lenders to pay off debt. The remaining 35 percent of DEPA are held by Hellenic Petroleum.

The other bidders are Russia’s Gazprom, Azerbaijan’s state-owned SOCAR and two Greek consortia, M&M GasCo-Mytilineos-Motor Oil , and PPF and GEK TERNA.

“Certainly we cannot reveal the price of our initial bid but it was between 1 and 2 billion euros,” Sintez’s CEO Andrey Korolev told the Sunday edition of the Ethnos newspaper.

Korolev also said the group planned to invest about 5 billion euros in Greece to build new pipelines and modernise DEPA’s LNG terminal. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.