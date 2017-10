ATHENS, June 10 (Reuters) - Greece confirmed on Monday it failed to attract any binding offers for natural gas company DEPA and said it would launch a new tender in the future for the firm.

Deputy Energy Minister Asimakis Papageorgiou said Greece received only one binding bid for the privatisation of natural gas grid operator DESFA, a unit of DEPA, from Azerbaijan’s SOCAR by the 1000 GMT deadline.