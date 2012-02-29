FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank deposits fall 3 pct m/m in Jan- cenbank
February 29, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

Greek bank deposits fall 3 pct m/m in Jan- cenbank

ATHENS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Greek business and household bank deposits fell 3 percent in January, resuming last year’s steady decline, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 168.96 billion euros ($226.3 billion) in January from 174.23 billion euros the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which have become dependent on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt fears.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros.

