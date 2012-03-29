Greek bank deposits fall 2.7 pct m/m in Feb- cenbank

ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Greek business and household bank deposits fell 2.7 percent in February, continuing last year’s steady decline, data by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 164.38 billion euros ($218 billion) in February from 168.96 billion euros in the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which have become dependent on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros.