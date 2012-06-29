FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank deposits drop 5.1 pct in May-cenbank
June 29, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Greek bank deposits drop 5.1 pct in May-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greek business and household bank deposits fell by 8.5 billion euros or 5.1 percent in May, resuming their decline, central bank data showed on Friday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 157.44 billion euros ($199.4 billion) in May from 165.95 billion euros in the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which have become dependent on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros.

