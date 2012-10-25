FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bank deposits rise 0.6 pct in Sept-cenbank
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Greek bank deposits rise 0.6 pct in Sept-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Greek business and household bank deposits rose by 0.6 percent, or 0.94 billion euros, in September, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits increased to 154.33 billion euros in September from 153.39 billion euros in the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, partly caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which depend on central bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros.

