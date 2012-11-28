FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank deposits rise for second month in Oct.-cenbank
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Greek bank deposits rise for second month in Oct.-cenbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Greek business and household bank deposits rose for a second consecutive month in October, as uncertainty over the country’s euro zone membership subsided, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits increased to 155.25 billion euros ($200.75 billion) at the end of October from 154.33 billion euros in the previous month.

Greek banks have lost about a third of their deposits since the country’s debt crisis erupted in late 2009, partly because firms and households sent their deposits abroad in the fear that they might be converted into a devalued local currency.

This added to the strains on Greek banks, which lost access to international funding markets and have come to depend on central bank funding for their liquidity.

But the deposit flight has stopped over the past few months after confidence increased that Greece’s European partners will continue bankrolling the country to keep it in the euro zone.

arlier this week, euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed a further 40 billion euro debt cut to help Greece’s debt become sustainable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.