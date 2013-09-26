FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek bank deposits fall further in August-cenbank
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2013 / 10:53 AM / 4 years ago

Greek bank deposits fall further in August-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Greek bank deposits dropped slightly in August, for the third straight month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Deposits of businesses and households fell 0.1 percent from July to 162.21 billion euros ($219.10 billion), the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had lost around 90 billion euros, a third of their deposit base, after the country plunged into a debt crisis in late 2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro zone exit.

They picked up slightly, by about 17 billion euros, in the months following a mid-June 2012 election, which led to the formation of a new government and eased fears Athens would leave the single currency.

But the inflows have dried up since March, when Cyprus was bailed out at the expense of bank deposit holders. Austerity-hit households and businesses have also been running down bank accounts to pay for higher taxes imposed as part of Greece’s international bailout as incomes drop.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.