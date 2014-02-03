FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Office Equipment
February 3, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Greece to February 28, 2014

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are
marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek
time.

 _____________________________________________________________
   DATE  GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR            PERIOD F/CAST  PRIOR
  ------------------------------------------------------------
 
  10/02 1000/1200 Industrial Output          Dec       -6.1%
  10/02 1000/1200 CPI y/y                    Jan       -1.7%
  13/02 1000/1200 Unemployment               Nov        27.8%
  14/02 1000/1200 GDP yy flash est NSA       Q4         
  17/02 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y         Jan       -1.8%
  28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y                    Jan       -0.2%
  28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y           Dec        2.9%
 
  
    
    MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and
Eurasian Affairs, Ambassador Victoria Nuland  visits Athens. She
will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos
Venizelos, at the Ministry at 1030.   
    ATHENS - Tsomokos SA and advisory firm Ionian Capital Ltd
organise a Global Capital Forum on: "Greece: A solid investment
destination", at the King George Palace Hotel, at 1200.
Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis is among keynote speakers,
to February 4.
    
    TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4
    GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES
    DATE   GMT  City     Event
    04/02  NA   Athens   PDMA to auction 26-Week T-Bills.
    
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras meets Swiss
Federal Councillor Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, at the ministry, at
1000. Statements to follow.
    
    WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
   *ATHENS - Hellenic Exchanges organises event on the occation
of an agreement with Romania's Derivatives Exchange, at Hellenic
Exchange premises, at 0800. President of Romania's SIBEX Exchange
Ovidiu Galatanu is among keynote speakers. 
    
    THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - European Commission and Greek Presidency of the
European Union Council organise conference on the EU Strategy for
the Adriatic and Ioanian Region, at Divani Caravel Hotel, at
1000. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Deputy Prime Minister and
Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos and European Commissioner
for Regional Policy Johannes Hahn are among keynote speakers.
    ATHENS - The Greek Presidency of the European Union and
Kathimerini newspaper organise an event titled: "Dare for
Democracy", at the Athens Music Hall. Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos
Venizelos are among keynote speakers. To February 7. 
    
    WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
   *MALTA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is visiting Malta.
To February 14.
    
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name   RIC        Event
    12/02  1400  Jumbo           EGM
    
    FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name        RIC       Event
    14/02  0700  Coca-Cola HBC          Q4
   
    TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
    GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES
    DATE   GMT  City   Event
    04/02  NA   Athens PDMA to auction 26-Week T-Bills.
    
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name       RIC        Event
    25/02  NA    Fourlis              Q4
    
    THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name       RIC        Event
    27/02  1000  Bank of Greece       EGM
    27/02  0800  Ellaktor             EGM
     
    FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name         RIC       Event
    28/02  NA    Eurobank Ergasias    Q4 results
    
    
    *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily 
mean that Reuters will file a story on the event.
    INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
