DIARY-Greece to March 6, 2014

This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------ 10/02 1000/1200 Industrial Output Dec -6.1% 13/02 1000/1200 Unemployment Nov 27.8% 14/02 1000/1200 CPI y/y Jan -1.7% 14/02 1000/1200 GDP yy flash est NSA Q4 17/02 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Jan -1.8% 28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y Jan -0.2% 28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y Dec 2.9% 06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Dec THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS RUSSIA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is visiting Sochi to attend the opening of the Winter Olympics. To February 8. ATHENS - European Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes Hahn is visiting Athens. To February 7. ATHENS - European Commission and Greek Presidency of the European Union Council organise conference on the EU Strategy for the Adriatic and Ioanian Region, at Divani Caravel Hotel, at 1000. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos, Development Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and European Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes Hahn are among keynote speakers. Press conference will follow at 1345. To February 7. ATHENS - The Greek Presidency of the European Union and Kathimerini newspaper organise an event titled: "Dare for Democracy", at the Athens Music Hall. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos are among keynote speakers. To February 7. WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS MALTA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is visiting Malta. To February 14. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 12/02 1400 Jumbo EGM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 14/02 0700 Coca-Cola HBC Q4 TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES DATE GMT City Event 04/02 NA Athens PDMA to auction 26-Week T-Bills. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/02 NA Fourlis Q4 THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 27/02 1000 Bank of Greece EGM 27/02 0800 Ellaktor EGM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 28/02 NA Eurobank Ergasias Q4 results THURSDAY, MARCH 6 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 06/03 NA OTE Q4 results *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story on the event. INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on