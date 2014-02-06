FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Greece to March 6, 2014
February 6, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Greece to March 6, 2014

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are
marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek
time.

 _____________________________________________________________
   DATE  GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR            PERIOD F/CAST  PRIOR
  ------------------------------------------------------------
 
  10/02 1000/1200 Industrial Output          Dec       -6.1%
  13/02 1000/1200 Unemployment               Nov        27.8%
  14/02 1000/1200 CPI y/y                    Jan       -1.7%
  14/02 1000/1200 GDP yy flash est NSA       Q4         
  17/02 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y         Jan       -1.8%
  28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y                    Jan       -0.2%
  28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y           Dec        2.9%
  06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment               Dec
 
   
    
    THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    RUSSIA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is visiting Sochi
for the opening of the Winter Olympics. To February 8.
    ATHENS - European Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes
Hahn is visiting Athens. To February 7. 
    ATHENS - European Commission and Greek Presidency of the
European Union Council organise conference on the EU Strategy for
the Adriatic and Ioanian Region, at Divani Caravel Hotel, at
1000. Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Deputy Prime Minister and
Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos, Development Minister Kostis
Hatzidakis and European Commissioner for Regional Policy Johannes
Hahn are among keynote speakers. Press conference will follow at
1345. To February 7.
    ATHENS - The Greek Presidency of the European Union and
Kathimerini newspaper organise an event titled: "Dare for
Democracy", at the Athens Music Hall. Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos
Venizelos are among keynote speakers. To February 7. 
    
    WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    MALTA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is visiting Malta.
To February 14.
    
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name   RIC        Event
    12/02  1400  Jumbo           EGM
    
    FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name        RIC       Event
    14/02  0700  Coca-Cola HBC          Q4
   
    TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
    GOVERNMENT DEBT ISSUES
    DATE   GMT  City   Event
    04/02  NA   Athens PDMA to auction 26-Week T-Bills.
    
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name       RIC        Event
    25/02  NA    Fourlis              Q4
    
    THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name       RIC        Event
    27/02  1000  Bank of Greece       EGM
    27/02  0800  Ellaktor             EGM
     
    FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name         RIC       Event
    28/02  NA    Eurobank Ergasias    Q4 results
    
    THURSDAY, MARCH 6
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name         RIC       Event
    06/03  NA    OTE                  Q4 results
    
    *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily 
mean that Reuters will file a story on the event.
    INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on

