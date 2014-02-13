FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Greece to March 13, 2014
February 13, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Greece to March 13, 2014

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are
marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek
time.

 _____________________________________________________________
   DATE  GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR            PERIOD F/CAST  PRIOR
  ------------------------------------------------------------
 
  14/02 1000/1200 CPI y/y                    Jan       -1.7%
  14/02 1000/1200 GDP yy est. NSA Prelim     Q4        -3.0%
  17/02 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y         Jan       -1.8%
  28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y                    Jan       -0.2%
  28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y           Dec        2.9%
  06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment               Dec        28%
  10/03 1000/1200 CPI y/y                    Feb
  10/03 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y         Feb
  11/03 1000/1200 GDP yy prov NSA            Q4
  12/03 1000/1200 Industrial Output          Jan        0.5%
  13/03 1000/1200 Unemployment               Q4
  
    THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - Debate on a draft bill on a tax information exchange
agreement between Greece and the State of Guernsey, at parliament
at 0730. 
    ATHENS - A parliamentary committee will present the new guide
of the Delegation of the European Commission in Greece, titled:
"The Greek Parliament and the EU", at the parliament at 0900. The
head of the delegation, Panos Karvounis, will deliver the
presentation.
    MALTA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is meeting Maltese
President George Abela at 0825. He will then meet Maltese Prime
Minister Josepf Muscat at 1100. 
    
    FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name        RIC       Event
    14/02  0700  Coca-Cola HBC          Q4
    
    MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    THESSALONIKI - The Economist organises a Greek EU Presidency
Summit titled "Sea of Europe: Routing the Map for Economic
Growth", at Hyatt Regency Hotel, at 1200. Deputy Prime Minister
and Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the leader of the
main opposition SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras are among keynote
speakers. To February 18.  
   
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name       RIC        Event
    25/02  NA    Fourlis              Q4
    
    THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name       RIC        Event
    27/02  1000  Bank of Greece       EGM
    27/02  0800  Ellaktor             EGM
     
    FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name         RIC       Event
    28/02  NA    Eurobank Ergasias    Q4 results
    
    THURSDAY, MARCH 6
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name         RIC       Event
    06/03  NA    OTE                  Q4 results
    
    *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily 
mean that Reuters will file a story on the event.
    INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on

