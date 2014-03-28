FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DIARY-Greece to April 14, 2014
March 28, 2014

DIARY-Greece to April 14, 2014

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are
marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek
time.

 _____________________________________________________________
   DATE  GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR            PERIOD F/CAST  PRIOR
  ------------------------------------------------------------
  28/03 1000/1200 PPI y/y                    Feb      -0,9%
  31/03 1000/1200 Retail Sales               Jan      -6,1%
  01/04 1000/1200 PMI                        Mar       51,3%
  09/04 1000/1200 Industrial output          Feb       1,1%
  10/04 1000/1200 Unemployment (monthly)     Jan       27,5%
  10/04 1000/1200 CPI y/y                    Mar      -1,1%  
  10/04 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI (y/y)       Mar      -0,9%
  11/04    NA     Construction               Jan
  17/04    NA     Cbank C/A y/y              Feb      -0,215b
 
    
    FRIDAY, MARCH 28
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
   *ATHENS - The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organises
forum on: "Taxation-at the turning point of the Greek Economy",
at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel, at 0830.
    ITALY - Greek President Karolos Papoulias visits Italy and is
expected to meet Pope Francis. He will also meet his Italian
counterpart Giorgio Napolitano.
    
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name    RIC          Event
    28/03  0800  Alpha Bank         EGM
    28/03  0800  Piraeus Bank       EGM
    
    MONDAY, MARCH 31
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name    RIC          Event
    31/03  NA    Folli Follie       Q4 results
    31/03  NA    Ellaktor           Q4 results
    31/03  NA    OPAP               Q4 results
    
    TUESDAY, APRIL 1
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - The Communist affiliated group PAME organises a
rally in central Athens to protest an informal meeting of
European finance ministers in Athens. Protesters will rally in
Omonoia, at 1700.
    ATHENS - The Greek European Presidency organises an informal
meeting of Ministers for Economic and Financial Affairs, at
Zappeion Hall. To April 2.
    
    FRIDAY, APRIL 4 
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - Informal meeting of European Ministers for Foreign
Affairs, at Zappeion Hall. To April 5. 
   
    TUESDAY, APRIL 8
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
   *ATHENS - The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research
IOBE and the European Commission's Task Force for Greece along
with the Representation of the European Commission (EC) in Greece
organise presentation on: "The economic effects of structural
reforms", at the European Parliament Office in Greece, at 1000.
Head of the EC Representation in Greece Panos Kavounis and Horst
Reichenbach, head of the Commission's Task Force for Greece, are
among keyote speakers.
       
    WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - Private sector union GSEE to stage a 24-hour
anti-austerity strike. Protesters will rally at Klafthmonos
Square, at 0900.
    
    THURSDAY, APRIL 10
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name    RIC          Event
    10/04  1100  Intralot           EGM
    
    MOMDAY, APRIL 14
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT    Company Name             RIC          Event
    14/04  1000   Eurobank Properties         AGM
    
    *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily 
mean that Reuters will file a story on the event.
    INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on

