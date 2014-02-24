DIARY-Greece to March 26, 2014

This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------ 28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y Jan -0.2% 28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y Dec 2.9% 04/03 1000/1200 PMI manufacturing Feb 49.6 06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Dec 28% 10/03 1000/1200 CPI y/y Feb 10/03 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Feb 11/03 1000/1200 GDP y/y prov NSA Q4 12/03 1000/1200 Industrial Output Jan 0.5% 13/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Q4 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS ATHENS - Port employees hold a two-hour work stoppage against the privatisation of Piraeus port, from the beginning of their shift until 0900. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 GENERAL/ECONOMIC NEWS *ATHENS - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is meeting Serbian Defence Minister Nebojsa Rodic, at the presidential mansion at 1230. *ATHENS - The Administrative Reform Ministry holds a press conference to present the new services that centers of public services (KEP) will provide to citizens, at the ministry at 1030. Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Deputy Administrative Reform Minister Evi Christofiolopoulou are the keynote speakers. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/02 NA Fourlis Q4 results WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS ATHENS - The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) holds a press conference to present a report titled: "Entrepreneurship in Greece 2012-2013: Recovery signs of small enterprises?", at its offices at 1100. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS *ATHENS - Special parliamentary committees in a joint meeting to debate on the report: " The public debt after the memorandum", at the Parliament at 1600. Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras is among keynote speakers. ATHENS - The Greek Presidency is organising an informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, at Zappeion Megaron. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 27/02 NA Jumbo H1 results 27/02 NA Hellenic Petroleum Q4 results 27/02 NA TITAN Q4 results 27/02 1000 Bank of Greece EGM 27/02 0800 Ellaktor EGM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 28/02 NA Eurobank Ergasias Q4 results THURSDAY, MARCH 6 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 06/03 NA OTE Q4 results WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 26/03 NA Mytilineos Q4 results *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story on the event. INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on