February 24, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

DIARY-Greece to March 26, 2014

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are
marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek
time.

 _____________________________________________________________
   DATE  GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR            PERIOD F/CAST  PRIOR
  ------------------------------------------------------------
  28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y                    Jan       -0.2%
  28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y           Dec        2.9%
  04/03 1000/1200 PMI manufacturing          Feb        49.6
  06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment               Dec        28%
  10/03 1000/1200 CPI y/y                    Feb
  10/03 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y         Feb
  11/03 1000/1200 GDP y/y prov NSA            Q4
  12/03 1000/1200 Industrial Output          Jan        0.5%
  13/03 1000/1200 Unemployment               Q4
 
    MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - Port employees hold a two-hour work stoppage against
the privatisation of Piraeus port, from the beginning of their
shift until 0900.
   
    TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC NEWS
   *ATHENS - Greek President Karolos Papoulias is meeting Serbian
Defence Minister Nebojsa Rodic, at the presidential mansion at
1230. 
   *ATHENS - The Administrative Reform Ministry holds a press
conference to present the new services that centers of public
services (KEP) will provide to citizens, at the ministry at 1030.
Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Deputy
Administrative Reform Minister Evi Christofiolopoulou are the
keynote speakers.
      
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name          RIC          Event
    25/02  NA    Fourlis                  Q4 results
    
    WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
    ATHENS - The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research
(IOBE) holds a press conference to present a report titled:
"Entrepreneurship in Greece 2012-2013: Recovery signs of small
enterprises?", at its offices at 1100. 
     
    THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
    GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS
   *ATHENS - Special parliamentary committees in a joint meeting
to debate on the report: " The public debt after the memorandum",
at the Parliament at 1600. Deputy Finance Minister Christos
Staikouras is among keynote speakers.
    ATHENS - The Greek Presidency is organising an informal
meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, at Zappeion Megaron.
     
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name          RIC           Event
    27/02  NA    Jumbo                     H1 results
    27/02  NA    Hellenic Petroleum        Q4 results
    27/02  NA    TITAN                     Q4 results
    27/02  1000  Bank of Greece            EGM
    27/02  0800  Ellaktor                  EGM
     
    FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name         RIC       Event
    28/02  NA    Eurobank Ergasias    Q4 results
    
    THURSDAY, MARCH 6
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name         RIC       Event
    06/03  NA    OTE                  Q4 results
    
    WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26
    EQUITIES
    Date   GMT   Company Name         RIC        Event
    26/03  NA    Mytilineos            Q4 results
    
    
    *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily 
mean that Reuters will file a story on the event.
    INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
