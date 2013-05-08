FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek OTE Q1 profit beats estimate, helped by tax gain
May 8, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Greek OTE Q1 profit beats estimate, helped by tax gain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest telecoms company OTE reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected profit for the first quarter, helped by a tax gain.

But sales dropped by an annual 11 percent, a slightly faster pace than expected, weighed down by lower mobile phone call prices.

Net profit stood at 167.5 million euros ($219.2 million) from 308.1 million euros in the same period last year, said the company which is controlled by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom .

This compares to an average 106.7 million euro analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. The earnings include 50 million euros from a remeasurement of the group’s deferred taxes.

Stripping out one-off items, comparable net rose 5 percent, the company said.

Sales dropped to 1.045 billion euros, compared with an average 1.050 billion euro analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. .

The company said it did not expect a material improvement in its operating conditions in the coming quarters, as sharp competition and recession in its two biggest markets, Greece and Romania, continues.

$1 = 0.7642 euros Reporting by Harry Papachristou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
