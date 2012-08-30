FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek utility PPC sees sharp profit drop on costs, unpaid bills
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 30, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Greek utility PPC sees sharp profit drop on costs, unpaid bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest electricity producer PPC announced on Thursday an 86 percent profit drop for the first half, hurt by soaring power generation costs and provisions for unpaid bills.

Its net profit stood at 18.3 million euros ($22.9 million), down from a a 128.8 million euro profit in the same period last year. That exceeded an average forecast for a profit of 5.1 million euros, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.