CORRECTED-EBRD agrees lending to Greece until end of 2020 - EBRD president

BRUSSELS, March 3 (Reuters) - The European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday its shareholders had voted unanimously to start providing investment and funding support to Greece for the next five years.

The former Greek government put in a request late last year to become an EBRD ‘country of operation’ and make it eligible for the development bank’s support, but the process was put on hold during the uncertainty of the country’s recent elections.

However last week’s four-month Greek aid extension by the euro zone has put it back on track and EBRD shareholders -- 64 countries plus the European Union and European Investment Bank -- unanimously back the proposal on Friday.

Chakrabarti said there would be no upper limit for the loans to Greece but that the amount would depend upon the projects proposed.