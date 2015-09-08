EBRD names director for Greece, as bank's focus shifts

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has appointed a director for its operations in Greece, it said on Tuesday, as its focus shifts from the former eastern bloc countries that it was originally set up to assist in 1991.

Sabina Dziurman, one of the bank’s senior officials in Cyprus, will take the new Athens-based role and will oversee both countries, an EBRD spokesman said.

The bank, founded in 1991 as countries in eastern and central Europe emerged from communism, moved into crisis-hit Greece this year and Cyprus last year.

It has yet to say how much it is likely to invest in Greece during what is planned to be a temporary five-year programme, although it has started to meet with authorities and banks. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)