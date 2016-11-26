ECB's Coeure: Vital that Greece's bailout succeeds, fourth is not an option

ATHENS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Greece's bailout performance review is progressing well and its timely conclusion will be a key factor in including the country's bonds in the ECB's asset buying scheme, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Saturday.

"It is in the interest of the Greek economy that the review is completed in a timely way," Coeure told newspaper Efimerida Ton Syntakton in an interview.

Greece's official creditors are assessing its performance against reforms and fiscal targets set in its bailout programme of up to 86 billion euros ($91.02 billion) agreed last summer, its third since its debt crisis exploded in 2010.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers is scheduled to meet on Dec. 5 to take stock of the progress made and set a timeline for the completion of the review.

Greek government officials said this week that there were still differences between Athens and its lenders on fiscal targets and labour and energy reforms.

Coeure said it was "vital" for Greece that the financial aid programme which ends in 2018 succeeds, noting that a fourth bailout "is not an option anyone is considering."

He said that the ECB did not have a precise timeline on including Greek government bonds in its asset buying scheme, a move Athens has high hopes for as it would help it regain market access before the bailout ends.

"This (QE inclusion) is a decision taken independently by the Governing Council of the ECB. Programme developments and clarity on debt measures are an important input given our concerns about debt sustainability," Coeure told the paper.

The ECB's Governing Council would base its assessment also on an internal analysis, taking into account other risk management considerations before making the final decision, Coeure said.

"The inclusion of Greek bonds in the PSPP could be an important signal that reforms are on track and debt is being put on a more sustainable footing," he said.

While the aim of the bailout programme is to restore Greece's full access to international capital markets by mid-2018, this cannot be achieved without strong commitment by the government to stick to the path of reforms, he said.

"It is essential to maintain the momentum and persist with the reform efforts. Regaining market access needs to be also based on restoring debt sustainability," Coeure said.

He said the implementation of the programme must be coupled with debt-mitigating measures, as agreed by the Eurogroup in May last year, to provide markets the assurance they require to finance the future needs of Greece's economy.

"The ECB supports the need for debt measures in line with the Eurogroup agreement. The nature of the measures is for the euro area member states to decide," he said.

Despite differing views on budget surplus targets and debt sustainability between the International Monetary Fund and the euro zone, the fund's participation in the third bailout would be "a factor of credibility" for the programme, he said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)