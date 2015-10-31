FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU executive encouraged by results of Greek banks stress test
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

EU executive encouraged by results of Greek banks stress test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Saturday it was encouraged by the results of the comprehensive assessment of the capital needs of the Greek banking sector announced by the European Central Bank.

The assessment showed that Greece’s banks need 14.4 billion euros ($15.85 billion) of fresh capital.

“The European Commission takes note of the results of the comprehensive assessment of the four main banks in Greece, as published today by the European Central Bank,” a Commission spokesperson said.

“We are encouraged by these results. This is an important step in the implementation of the three-year Greek programme under the European Stability Mechanism,” it said.

“The bank recapitalisation process is an integral part of the efforts by Greece and its partners to restore confidence in the banking sector, so that capital controls can be gradually removed and affordable lending to the economy can resume,” it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.