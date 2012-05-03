Greek banks' ECB funding drops to 73.37 bln eur in Jan

ATHENS, May 3 (Reuters) - ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 2.79 billion euros in January from the previous month while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank increased by 16.01 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

ECB lending to Greek banks fell to 73.37 billion euros ($96.5 billion) at the end of January from 76.16 billion in December, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 54.04 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-January. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank’s use of the facility. Total ELA funding to banks stood at 38.03 billion in December.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country’s debt crisis, becoming increasingly dependent on the European Central Bank.

ECB funding to Greek lenders had almost doubled in 2010, reaching 97.67 billion euros.