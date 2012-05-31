FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek banks' ECB funding rises to 78.8 bln eur in March
May 31, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Greek banks' ECB funding rises to 78.8 bln eur in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - ECB funding to Greek banks rose by 5.5 billion euros in March from January while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank decreased by 7.66 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

ECB lending to Greek banks rose to 78.87 billion euros ($97.5 billion) at the end of March from 73.37 billion in January, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 46.38 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-March. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank’s use of the facility. Total ELA funding to banks stood at 54.04 billion in January and shot up to 107.25 billion in February.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country’s debt crisis, becoming increasingly dependent on the European Central Bank.

ECB funding to Greek lenders had almost doubled in 2010, reaching 97.67 billion euros.

