Greek banks' ECB dependence rose in May- cenbank data
July 17, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Greek banks' ECB dependence rose in May- cenbank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - ECB funding to Greek banks rose by 11.64 billion euros ($14.25 billion) in May from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank increased by 2.7 billion euros, data from Greece’s central bank showed on Tuesday.

ECB lending to Greek banks rose to 73.66 billion euros at the end of May from 62.02 billion in April, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 61.94 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-May. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank’s use of the facility.

Greek banks became dependent on the European Central Bank and the national central bank for liquidity amid the country’s debilitating debt crisis.

An inconclusive election in May worsened the troubles of the country’s banking system as fears grew at the time that Greece could be forced out of the euro zone.

