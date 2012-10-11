Greek banks' ECB funding slightly down in Sept

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - ECB funding to Greek banks slipped by 0.6 billion euros in September from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank eased by 0.19 billion, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 30.26 billion euros ($3.90 billion) at the end of September from 30.86 billion in August, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 100.64 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-September, down from 100.83 billion in August. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank’s use of the facility.