ECB waiver for Greek debt depends on bailout compliance: Draghi
January 13, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

ECB waiver for Greek debt depends on bailout compliance: Draghi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Greece needs to show a strong commitment to its bailout programme before the European Central Bank can start buying Greek debt as part of its asset purchase programme, Mario Draghi, the bank’s president, said in a letter on Wednesday.

Draghi added that even if the ECB waived the minimum credit rating requirement for Greek debt, the timing of possible asset purchases also depended on a set of additional factors linked to the programme reviews and would be subject to various purchase limits.

The Greek central bank earlier said that reinstating the waiver was on the agenda, raising hopes that Greece could soon be included in the ECB’s quantitative easing programme.

But sources close to the bank earlier said that the waiver is unlikely until it becomes clear that the first review, due to start later this month, is heading for success. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

