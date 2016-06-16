FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB could reinstate Greek banks' access to cheap money next week: sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

ECB could reinstate Greek banks' access to cheap money next week: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/ATHENS, June 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is almost to certain to give Greek banks access to its cheap funding operations at its June 22 Governing Council meeting, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

While Greece is rated "junk" by credit agencies, the ECB would waive its investment-grade credit rating requirement, allowing Greek banks to start coming off an emergency liquidity lifeline and tap into the ECB's regular and cheaper funding mechanism.

The waiver would also be the first step to including Greece into the ECB's asset purchase programme, though that will require further deliberations and may not happen until September, one of the sources added.

The precondition for the waiver is that the euro zone bailout fund ESM will disburse the next, 7.5 billion euro trance of aid to Greece prior to the decision, as now scheduled.

The ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Eleftherios Papadimas; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.