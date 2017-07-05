FRANKFURT, July 5 Euro zone governments have not
yet provided enough clarity on the type of debt relief they may
offer Greece to reassure the European Central Bank that the
crisis-hit country's debt is sustainable, ECB board member
Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday.
Euro zone finance ministers merely sketched possible ways to
make Greece's debt burden more sustainable last month which the
ECB has said is not sufficient for Greece to be included in its
bond-buying quantitative easing programme.
"There have been some considerations by ministers on what
they would possibly be willing to do next year in terms of debt
measures. But they are not very specific," Coeure told a news
conference.
"In our view, and that's probably an assessment we share
with the IMF, that's not enough for us to relieve concerns over
the sustainability of the Greek debt, which the governing
council has said is condition to start QE. We want to be
reassured... and we haven't been so far."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)