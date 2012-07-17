CORRECTED-Greek banks' ECB dependence rose in June from April

(Corrects to June from May in first three paragraphs, adds data on May)

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) -

ECB funding to Greek banks rose by 11.64 billion euros ($14.25 billion) i n June f rom April, the previous comparable month, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank also increased, by 2.7 billion euros over the same period, data from Greece’s central bank showed on Tuesday.

ECB lending to Greek banks rose to 73.66 billion euros at the end of J une from 62.02 billion in April, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 61.94 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at en d-June. Th e Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank’s use of the facility.

Greek banks briefly boosted their use of ELA in May, when they had no access to European Central Bank liquidity because of a capital shortfall w hich resulted from a bond swap that wiped out much of their assets. E LA use in May rose to 124 billion euros while ECB funding dropped to 3.45 billion euros.

Greek banks regained access to ECB funding in June when they received capital from the euro zone’s EFSF rescue fund as part of the country’s second EU/IMF bailout.

Greek banks became dependent on the European Central Bank and the national central bank for liquidity amid the country’s debilitating debt crisis.

An inconclusive election in May, worsened the troubles of the country’s banking system as fears grew at the time that Greece could be forced out of the euro zone. The present coalition government emerged after a rerun election last month. ($1 = 0.8170 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Stephen Nisbet)