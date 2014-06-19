ECB's Visco sees no evidence of deflation in euro zone

ATHENS, June 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday he saw no obvious signs of deflation in the euro area.

“There is no obvious evidence of a deflationary move (in the euro area),” said Visco, who is also a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, during a speech in Athens.

Earlier on Thursday, ECB Vice President Vitorio Constancio told the same conference that a protracted period of low inflation in the euro area was a low-probability scenario but that the ECB stood ready to proceed to broad-based financial asset purchases to avert it, if needed. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and George Georgiopoulos)