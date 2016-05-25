ECB to reinstate waiver on Greek government bonds in weeks- banking sources

ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will accept Greek government paper as collateral to lend funds to Greek banks in the next weeks after a successful conclusion of the country’s first bailout review, bankers with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The move will allow Greek banks to switch part of their borrowing from the Bank of Greece to the ECB where funding is cheaper.

The ECB abandoned its waiver in early 2015, cutting a cheap lending lifeline for Greek banks.