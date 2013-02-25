FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek economy to slump 4.5 pct in 2013, recovery seen next yr-cenbank
February 25, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Greek economy to slump 4.5 pct in 2013, recovery seen next yr-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy will stay in recession this year before recovery starts in 2014, the country’s central banker said on Monday, urging the government to stay the course of reforms and meet fiscal targets agreed with international lenders.

“There is no doubt that 2013 will be a difficult year, but we can expect the recession to gradually wane and to start seeing positive GDP growth rates during 2014,” Bank of Greece Chief George Provopoulos told the bank’s shareholders meeting.

