Greek credit contracts 1.4 pct y/y in November -central bank
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
January 27, 2016 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Greek credit contracts 1.4 pct y/y in November -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Total credit in Greece's banking
system contracted by 1.4 percent year-on-year in November after
a 0.2 percent decline in the previous month, Bank of Greece
 data showed on Wednesday.
    Credit extended to the government rose 3.4 percent after
increasing by 12.7 percent in October, the central bank said.
Lending to businesses and households declined 2.2 percent after
a 2.0 percent drop in October.
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct y/y)   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUG  JULY  JUNE
Total credit               -1.4 -0.2   +0.3  +0.4  +0.7  +1.3
Credit to public sector    +3.4 +12.7 +16.4 +17.6 +19.2 +22.8
Credit to business, hholds -2.2  -2.0  -1.9  -2.0  -1.9  -1.7
------------------------------------------------------------
source: Bank of Greece    

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)

