Greece revises 2013 GDP, says economy shrank 3.3 pct
October 10, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Greece revises 2013 GDP, says economy shrank 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greece revised data on last
year's gross domestic product on Friday, showing its economy
shrank by 3.3 percent for the year as a whole, less than a
previous estimate of a 3.9 percent contraction.
    The country's statistics service ELSTAT said the revision 
reflected the use of new and updated data on national accounts,
in line with the new European Systems of Accounts (ESA 2010).
    The new data also showed that the recession in 2012 was
milder than previous estimates, with GDP shrinking 6.6 percent,
less than a previous 7.0 percent estimate. 
    Greece and its EU/IMF international lenders project the
economy will emerge from a six-year recession and expand by 0.6
percent this year.
    KEY FIGURES          2013 (pvs)  2012 (pvs)      
    GDP (y/y, pct)       -3.3  -3.9  -6.6 -7.0
    source: ELSTAT  

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)

