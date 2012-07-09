FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek economy to shrink 6.9 pct this year-think tank
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

Greek economy to shrink 6.9 pct this year-think tank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s economy will shrink a deeper-than-expected 6.9 percent this year due to falling demand from consumers grappling with wage and spending cuts, influential think tank IOBE said in its quarterly review on Monday.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research, which was headed by Yannis Stournaras before he became finance minister last week, forecast unemployment rising to a new record of 23.6 percent this year.

The forecasts were more pessimistic than its predictions in April, when it expected the economy to contract 5 percent this year and a jobless rate of 20 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.